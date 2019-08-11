Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of HURC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.90. 8,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,553. The stock has a market cap of $223.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.98. Hurco Companies has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $45.95.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.67 million for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.83%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 126,704 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hurco Companies during the second quarter worth $628,000. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 33.5% during the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 36,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hurco Companies during the second quarter worth $613,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hurco Companies by 7.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain.

