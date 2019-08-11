HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) PT Set at $170.00 by Cowen

Cowen set a $170.00 price target on HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) in a research report report published on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on HubSpot to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on HubSpot from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on HubSpot from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.35.

HUBS stock traded down $4.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.67. The stock had a trading volume of 706,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,189. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -187.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.95. HubSpot has a 52-week low of $108.39 and a 52-week high of $196.79.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $163.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.26 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $5,394,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,529,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,170,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hunter Madeley sold 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,187 shares of company stock valued at $23,759,382 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,076 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in HubSpot by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

