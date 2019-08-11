Howdoo Hits One Day Volume of $34,407.00 (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Howdoo has a market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $34,407.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Howdoo token can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and Exrates. Over the last week, Howdoo has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00261027 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $146.33 or 0.01271924 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00020990 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00094836 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000436 BTC.

About Howdoo

Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,512,217 tokens. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo

Howdoo Token Trading

Howdoo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

