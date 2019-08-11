Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07), Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $223.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.23 million. Horizon Global had a negative return on equity of 731.99% and a negative net margin of 13.54%.

NYSE HZN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.29. 220,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,484. The company has a market cap of $82.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.25. Horizon Global has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $8.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.13.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Global in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

In related news, Director Frederick A. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,116.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $45,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Horizon Global stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Horizon Global Corp (NYSE:HZN) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,521 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.58% of Horizon Global worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Horizon Americas, Horizon Asia-Pacific, and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, tow bars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.