Horizen (ZEN) Price Down 25.1% This Week

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Horizen has a total market cap of $42.64 million and $1.76 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for about $6.02 or 0.00052686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, Binance and Upbit. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.40 or 0.00519925 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00133615 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003084 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002506 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 7,082,975 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.zensystem.io . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, DragonEX, OKEx, Upbit, Binance, Trade Satoshi, COSS and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

