HOLD Reaches Market Cap of $348,278.00 (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. HOLD has a market cap of $348,278.00 and $4,730.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOLD token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HOLD has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00263962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008764 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.00 or 0.01279564 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00021228 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00095945 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000436 BTC.

HOLD Token Profile

HOLD’s genesis date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ . HOLD’s official website is hold.co

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOLD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

