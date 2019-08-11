Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Down 12.9%

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX)’s stock price fell 12.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.36, 53,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,167,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

A number of brokerages have commented on HIMX. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Himax Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.86.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.51 million, a PE ratio of 135.50 and a beta of 0.04.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Himax Technologies had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Himax Technologies, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 2,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 178.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 26,462 shares in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

