Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Stock Holdings Increased by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 200.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 29.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

HT stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $598.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $24.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.25.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.81 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 0.78%. On average, analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 50.91%.

In other news, insider Neil H. Shah acquired 6,060 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,868.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 328,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,409,592.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Neil H. Shah acquired 3,440 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $49,983.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 336,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,741.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 14,600 shares of company stock valued at $225,077 over the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $16.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

