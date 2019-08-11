Henry Schein’s (HSIC) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HSIC. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Svb Leerink reissued a market perform rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henry Schein currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.64.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.03. 1,294,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,505,517. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.12. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $72.81.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 4.18%. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director E Dianne Rekow sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $249,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,983.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Brons sold 1,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $124,747.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,618.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,524 shares of company stock worth $3,984,949 in the last 90 days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 689,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,231,000 after buying an additional 15,278 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,829,000.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.