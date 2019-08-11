Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Cut to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s FY2021 earnings at $4.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HSIC. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Svb Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.64.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $63.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.84. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $72.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.12.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Walter Siegel sold 4,068 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $290,007.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,036.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Brons sold 1,758 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $124,747.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,582 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,618.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,524 shares of company stock valued at $3,984,949 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,105,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,038,000 after buying an additional 161,542 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

