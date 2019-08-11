HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HEI has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($109.30) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €75.94 ($88.31).

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HEI stock opened at €60.48 ($70.33) on Wednesday. HeidelbergCement has a 12-month low of €51.84 ($60.28) and a 12-month high of €73.52 ($85.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €67.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion and a PE ratio of 12.25.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company offers cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also provides natural stone aggregates, comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.