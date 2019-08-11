HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HSTM. Barrington Research reissued a market perform rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded HealthStream from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HealthStream from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HealthStream has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HSTM traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.32. 128,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,380. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.72. The stock has a market cap of $919.73 million, a P/E ratio of 65.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. HealthStream has a 12-month low of $23.06 and a 12-month high of $31.86.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $63.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.12 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HealthStream news, Director Linda Rebrovick sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $388,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 678,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,559,000 after purchasing an additional 55,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 426,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 116,140 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 423,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 337,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.