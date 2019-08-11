Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $451.32 Million

Brokerages forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will announce $451.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $452.80 million and the lowest is $450.15 million. Healthcare Services Group reported sales of $506.87 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $462.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.68 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Sidoti decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens set a $42.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

NASDAQ:HCSG traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,841. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.19. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $22.70 and a 1 year high of $48.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.199 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.54%.

In other Healthcare Services Group news, Director Robert L. Frome sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $244,865.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,804.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,398 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 43,252 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,517,000.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

