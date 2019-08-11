Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. operates as a developer and administrator of web-based individual health insurance plans and ancillary products. Its product portfolio consists of short-term medical plans, accident, sickness & hospital medical plans, ancillary insurance, life insurance, lifestyle and discount services. Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.13.

HIIQ traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $21.32. 345,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.30. Health Insurance Innovations has a twelve month low of $18.27 and a twelve month high of $63.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $58.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.76 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 29.83%. Health Insurance Innovations’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Health Insurance Innovations news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 41,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $1,059,246.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,188.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 51,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $1,346,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 320 shares in the company, valued at $8,422.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,691 shares of company stock worth $8,504,415 over the last quarter. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIIQ. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 8,309.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 196.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 3,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

