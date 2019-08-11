Head to Head Comparison: Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) and Rand Worldwide (NASDAQ:RWWI)

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) and Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Momo and Rand Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Momo 15.96% 23.10% 13.59% Rand Worldwide N/A N/A N/A

Momo has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rand Worldwide has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Momo and Rand Worldwide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Momo 0 0 7 0 3.00 Rand Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A

Momo currently has a consensus price target of $41.40, suggesting a potential upside of 31.05%. Given Momo’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Momo is more favorable than Rand Worldwide.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.7% of Momo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Rand Worldwide shares are held by institutional investors. 61.4% of Momo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 59.2% of Rand Worldwide shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Momo and Rand Worldwide’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Momo $1.95 billion 3.23 $409.54 million $1.96 16.12 Rand Worldwide $116.42 million 1.82 $2.62 million N/A N/A

Momo has higher revenue and earnings than Rand Worldwide.

Summary

Momo beats Rand Worldwide on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc. operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences. The company also operates Tantan, a social and dating app to help its users to find and establish romantic connections, as well as to meet interesting people primarily for young mobile Internet users. The company was formerly known as Momo Technology Company Limited and changed its name to Momo Inc. in July 2014. Momo Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Rand Worldwide Company Profile

Rand Worldwide, Inc. provides design automation and data management solutions for the manufacturing, building design, engineering, infrastructure, and facilities management markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in four divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand 3D, Enterprise Applications, and ASCENT  Center for Technical Knowledge. The company resells packaged design software, including Autodesk 2D and 3D computer aided design software for customers in the mechanical, architectural, and civil engineering sectors, as well as visualization and animation technology to companies in the media and entertainment industry; Autodesk data management software; and Archibus facilities management software for space planning, strategic planning, and lease/property administration. It also resells 3DExperience design software products; Leica 3D laser scanning equipment for the architectural, engineering, and construction sector; and ASCENT, a courseware for various engineering applications. In addition, the company offers professional services, including project-focused software implementations, software customization, data migration, computer aided design standards consulting, supplemental design staffing, drawing digitization, symbol library development, computational fluid dynamics analysis consulting, and thermal simulation, as well as training, technical support, and other consulting and professional services. It serves private companies, public corporations, government agencies, and educational institutions. Rand Worldwide, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

