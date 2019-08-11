Head-To-Head Analysis: Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) vs. Parker-Hannifin (NASDAQ:PH)

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) and Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Helios Technologies has a beta of 1.82, suggesting that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Parker-Hannifin has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Helios Technologies and Parker-Hannifin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helios Technologies 0 2 0 0 2.00 Parker-Hannifin 3 9 3 0 2.00

Helios Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $44.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.34%. Parker-Hannifin has a consensus target price of $176.18, indicating a potential upside of 7.09%. Given Parker-Hannifin’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Parker-Hannifin is more favorable than Helios Technologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Helios Technologies and Parker-Hannifin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helios Technologies $508.05 million 2.69 $46.73 million $2.30 18.54 Parker-Hannifin $14.32 billion 1.47 $1.51 billion $11.85 13.88

Parker-Hannifin has higher revenue and earnings than Helios Technologies. Parker-Hannifin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Helios Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Helios Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Parker-Hannifin pays an annual dividend of $3.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Helios Technologies pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Parker-Hannifin pays out 29.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Parker-Hannifin has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Parker-Hannifin is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Helios Technologies and Parker-Hannifin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helios Technologies 10.91% 13.56% 7.03% Parker-Hannifin 10.56% 26.11% 9.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.6% of Helios Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.7% of Parker-Hannifin shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Helios Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Parker-Hannifin shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Parker-Hannifin beats Helios Technologies on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets. The company operates through two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers screw-in hydraulic cartridge valves, electro-hydraulics, manifolds, and integrated package solutions for the industrial and mobile hydraulics markets; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic, pneumatic, electronic, and instrumentation solutions to a range of industries, including agriculture, industrial, mining, and material handling. The Electronics segment designs and manufactures electronic control, display, and instrumentation solutions for recreational and off-highway vehicles, as well as stationary and power generation equipment; and electronic controller products. The company sells its hydraulic products primarily through value-add distributors, as well as directly to original equipment manufacturer customers; and electronic products to original equipment manufacturer customers. It provides its products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation. Helios Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Sarasota, Florida.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and their replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural, and military machinery and equipment industries. The Aerospace Systems segment offers products for use in commercial and military airframe and engine programs, including control actuation systems and components, engine systems and components, fluid conveyance systems and components, fuel systems and components, fuel tank inserting systems, hydraulic systems and components, lubrication components, pneumatic control components, power conditioning and management systems, thermal management products, and wheels and brakes. This segment markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturers and end users. The company markets its products through direct-sales employees, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Parker-Hannifin Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

