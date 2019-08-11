HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Set at $150.00 by Stephens

Stephens set a $150.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) in a research report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $158.00 target price on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho set a $153.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James raised HCA Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $153.35.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $0.88 on Wednesday, hitting $127.50. 1,320,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,148. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $110.31 and a 12 month high of $147.42. The company has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $135.81.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 135.90% and a net margin of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.38%.

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.10 per share, with a total value of $31,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 33,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.98, for a total value of $4,560,434.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 279,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,733,793.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 5,118.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

