HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HC2 Holdings, Inc. is a holding company which seeks to acquire and grow attractive businesses. The company’s operating segments consists of Manufacturing, Marine Services, Insurance, Utilities, Telecommunications, Life Sciences and Other. Its operating subsidiaries consists of Schuff International Inc., is a steel fabricator and erector primarily in the United States and Global Marine Systems Limited, provider of engineering and underwater services on submarine cables. HC2 Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get HC2 alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HCHC. B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on shares of HC2 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HC2 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of HCHC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.35. 377,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,359. HC2 has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $93.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCHC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in HC2 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in HC2 by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 14,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in HC2 by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 14,948 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in HC2 by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 41,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in HC2 by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc provides construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HC2 (HCHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HC2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HC2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.