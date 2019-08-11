Hauck & Aufhaeuser Reiterates “€16.00” Price Target for alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX)

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.30 ($18.95) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €16.70 ($19.42) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €15.18 ($17.65).

Shares of AOX stock opened at €14.66 ($17.05) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. alstria office REIT has a fifty-two week low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a fifty-two week high of €15.24 ($17.72). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €14.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

