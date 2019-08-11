Harpoon Therapeutics Inc to Post Q3 2019 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.63). Wedbush also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.72) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.67) EPS.

HARP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:HARP opened at $12.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.47, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.94. The stock has a market cap of $320.81 million and a PE ratio of -0.49. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HARP. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 24.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,062,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,133,000. Finally, New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Harpoon Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

