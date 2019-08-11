HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HONE. BidaskClub cut HarborOne Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upgraded HarborOne Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.50.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

HONE traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,116. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $621.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16 and a beta of 0.57.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $42.43 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HONE. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 501.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 1,017.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 356.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in HarborOne Bancorp by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and middle-market businesses, and municipalities throughout Southeastern New England. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, construction loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, and auto and other consumer loans.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.