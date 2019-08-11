Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $144.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.90.

Hanover Insurance Group stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,357. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.62. Hanover Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $104.59 and a 12 month high of $133.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanover Insurance Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 3,477 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $455,487.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,634,017. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP J Kendall Huber sold 7,510 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $979,529.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,936 shares of company stock valued at $4,348,692. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

