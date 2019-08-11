Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) EVP Sells $979,529.30 in Stock

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) EVP J Kendall Huber sold 7,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $979,529.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

J Kendall Huber also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

On Friday, May 24th, J Kendall Huber sold 23,261 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.51, for a total transaction of $2,826,444.11.

NYSE THG opened at $132.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.62. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 52-week low of $104.59 and a 52-week high of $133.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanover Insurance Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THG. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,527,000 after acquiring an additional 29,984 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $46,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 88.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 257.7% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 131,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after acquiring an additional 95,073 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.