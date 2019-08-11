GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GW Pharmaceuticals plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform in a broad range of disease areas. The Company’s lead product, Sativex is used for the treatment of MS symptoms, cancer pain, and neuropathic pain. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Canada, and Asia. GW Pharmaceuticals plc is based in Salisbury, the United Kingdom. “

GWPH has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $229.00 target price (up from $196.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $222.00 target price (up from $186.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.91.

Shares of GWPH stock opened at $166.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a twelve month low of $90.14 and a twelve month high of $196.00. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.51.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $72.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 42.94% and a negative net margin of 101.45%. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s revenue for the quarter was up 2096.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -5.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 4,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $71,638.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Noble sold 82,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $1,265,370.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,118.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,732 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,404 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 78.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

