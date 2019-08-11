GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.55), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $433.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.66 million. GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.83) EPS.

Shares of GTT stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.71. 2,656,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,207. GTT Communications has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77.

In related news, General Counsel Chris Mckee sold 954 shares of GTT Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $25,519.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 484,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,961,578.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Calder sold 1,757 shares of GTT Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $44,680.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,336,060 shares in the company, valued at $33,976,005.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,789 shares of company stock worth $424,266. 40.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on GTT Communications from $42.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their price target on GTT Communications from $37.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research cut GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on GTT Communications from $42.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless Internet access services; managed equipment, security, and hosting services; and voice services consisting of session initiation protocol trunking and hosted private branch exchange services.

