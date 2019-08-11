Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08, Morningstar.com reports. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $183.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.00 million.

Shares of GRBK stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.83. The stock had a trading volume of 118,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,810. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.22.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GRBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Brick Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.57.

In related news, Director Harry Brandler purchased 5,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $44,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John R. Farris purchased 7,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 106,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,377.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,759,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,397,000 after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 167,526 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 14,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 20,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 93,756 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

