Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)

Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) in a report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,042 ($13.62) price target on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,019.88 ($13.33).

Shares of BYG opened at GBX 982 ($12.83) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 12.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. Big Yellow Group has a 12 month low of GBX 834 ($10.90) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,077 ($14.07). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,005.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 16.50 ($0.22) per share. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.42%.

In other news, insider Richard Cotton sold 3,763 shares of Big Yellow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,024 ($13.38), for a total value of £38,533.12 ($50,350.35). Also, insider John Trotman sold 30,416 shares of Big Yellow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,011 ($13.21), for a total transaction of £307,505.76 ($401,810.74).

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

