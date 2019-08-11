Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €57.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BNR. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group set a €52.50 ($61.05) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €52.71 ($61.29).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of BNR stock opened at €42.62 ($49.56) on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 1 year low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 1 year high of €56.25 ($65.41). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €43.76.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.