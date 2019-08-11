Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $213.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.62 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Gogo updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

GOGO traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,867,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,877. Gogo has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $7.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, Director Charles C. Townsend purchased 64,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $352,851.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Gogo in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gogo by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 18,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gogo by 1,012.3% in the first quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,485,000 after buying an additional 2,530,647 shares in the last quarter. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOGO shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Gogo in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Gogo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $4.25 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gogo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

