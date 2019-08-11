Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Gildan Activewear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.16.

Shares of NYSE:GIL traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.39. The company had a trading volume of 207,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.83. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $40.40.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.91 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.14%. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 50.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. 68.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

