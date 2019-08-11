Gifto Price Hits $0.0178 on Exchanges (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $10.74 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto token can currently be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Bithumb, CPDAX and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00262063 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008703 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.29 or 0.01266365 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00021125 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00094952 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto launched on December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,212,222 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gifto Token Trading

Gifto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Upbit, BiteBTC, CPDAX, Cobinhood, Bithumb, CoinTiger, Coinnest, Kryptono, OKEx, Bancor Network, Binance, Allbit, Kyber Network and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

