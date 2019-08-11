Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Rating Reiterated by Noble Financial

Noble Financial reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genie Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

GNE stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.33. The company had a trading volume of 370,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $193.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.60. Genie Energy has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $11.98.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.38). Genie Energy had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $61.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Genie Energy will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

In other Genie Energy news, Director James A. Courter acquired 56,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.01 per share, for a total transaction of $397,109.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 313,632 shares in the company, valued at $2,198,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genie Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $379,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Genie Energy by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 40,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Genie Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Genie Energy by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 127,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 68,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Genie Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Genie Energy Services; and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States, as well as in the United Kingdom, Japan, and Finland.

