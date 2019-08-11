Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

GEN traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.08. 71,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,594. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19. Genesis Healthcare has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $1.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Genesis Healthcare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,250,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 24,163 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Genesis Healthcare by 16.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,968,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 276,436 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Genesis Healthcare by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 535,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 237,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genesis Healthcare by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 25,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Genesis Healthcare by 51.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 202,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 68,619 shares in the last quarter. 21.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services, Rehabilitation Therapy Services, and All Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

