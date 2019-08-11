Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will report $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Generac’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. Generac posted earnings of $1.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Generac.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Generac had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GNRC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

Shares of GNRC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,538. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.97. Generac has a 52-week low of $45.43 and a 52-week high of $73.86. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

In related news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 7,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $542,015.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $1,117,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 681,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,043,061.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNRC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 75.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Generac by 1.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Generac by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Generac by 6.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 710,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,295,000 after purchasing an additional 41,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Generac during the second quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Read More: Cash Flow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Generac (GNRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.