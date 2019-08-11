Gene Source Code Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $3.23 Million (GENE)

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Gene Source Code Chain token can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and IDEX. During the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded 138.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gene Source Code Chain has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $9,827.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00261325 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008701 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.47 or 0.01267135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00020777 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00094492 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain Profile

Gene Source Code Chain launched on December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,044,800 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 . Gene Source Code Chain’s official website is www.gscchain.org

Buying and Selling Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gene Source Code Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gene Source Code Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

