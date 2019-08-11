Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given a $42.00 Price Target at Nomura

Nomura set a $42.00 price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Sunday, May 12th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.73. 554,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,140. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.53. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $40.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $289.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.64 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

