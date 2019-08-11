GameStop (NYSE:GME) Trading Down 7.7%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) shares traded down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.59, 3,076,200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 39% from the average session volume of 5,011,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down from $9.00) on shares of GameStop in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine raised GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Wedbush set a $9.00 price target on GameStop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a $4.00 price target on GameStop and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67. The company has a market cap of $397.83 million, a P/E ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.48.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. FMR LLC grew its position in GameStop by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,295,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,398,000 after acquiring an additional 93,245 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in GameStop by 627.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,734,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,639 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in GameStop by 1,848.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,449,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,024 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its position in GameStop by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,005,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,970,000 after acquiring an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in GameStop in the 4th quarter valued at $20,351,000. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

