Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “institutional foreign exchange, trading and related services providing direct access to the global OTC foreign exchange markets, where participants trade directly with one another. Its trading platforms provide information and analytical tools that allow customers to identify, analyze and execute their trading strategies. GAIN also offers retail customers located outside the United States access to other global markets on an OTC basis, including the spot gold and silver markets, as well as equity indices and commodities. Its forex trading activities are regulated in the US by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the National Futures Association, in the UK by the Financial Services Authority, in Japan by the Financial Services Agency, in Hong Kong by the Securities and Futures Commission and in Australia by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc is based in Bedminster, New Jersey. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Gain Capital from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Gain Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

GCAP stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 133,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,826. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $161.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.66. Gain Capital has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $7.89.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.33 million. Gain Capital had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. Gain Capital’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gain Capital will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Gain Capital’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,074,000 after buying an additional 49,581 shares during the last quarter. Weber Alan W increased its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,221,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,044,000 after buying an additional 14,517 shares during the last quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Signia Capital Management LLC now owns 427,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 42,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gain Capital by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 24,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Gain Capital Company Profile

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

