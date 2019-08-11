FuzeX (FXT) Price Tops $0.0024 on Exchanges

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 11th. During the last seven days, FuzeX has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One FuzeX token can currently be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Allbit, Coinbe and Cobinhood. FuzeX has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $381.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00261681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.07 or 0.01255978 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000678 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00020800 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00093944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000445 BTC.

FuzeX Token Profile

FuzeX was first traded on January 13th, 2018. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 824,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official website is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co . FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex

Buying and Selling FuzeX

FuzeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Livecoin, HitBTC, Cobinhood, COSS, IDEX, Token Store, Allbit, Coinbe and CPDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

