Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-1.22 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $840-850 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $825.28 million.

Shares of FNKO stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,763,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,847. Funko has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Funko had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Funko will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNKO shares. ValuEngine lowered Funko from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Funko from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Funko from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Funko from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.33.

In other Funko news, Director Charles D. Denson bought 25,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.69 per share, with a total value of $517,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Fifth Street Station Llc bought 245,224 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.99 per share, for a total transaction of $4,902,027.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 501,418 shares of company stock worth $10,240,433 and sold 808,461 shares worth $19,457,231. 16.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

