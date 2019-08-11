Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.69 million. Funko had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Funko updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.15-1.22 EPS.

Shares of Funko stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.00. 2,763,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,847. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.14. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $31.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNKO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Funko from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Funko from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Funko from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In other news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $1,265,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Fundamental Capital Partners, sold 83,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 501,418 shares of company stock valued at $10,240,433 and have sold 808,461 shares valued at $19,457,231. Corporate insiders own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

