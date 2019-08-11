Function X Price Down 13% Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Function X has a market cap of $28.21 million and approximately $709,473.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00002740 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00029145 BTC.
- SaluS (SLS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00161009 BTC.
- EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.
- TokenPay (TPAY) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003928 BTC.
- ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003835 BTC.
- Nectar (NEC) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000532 BTC.
- BOMB (BOMB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00038964 BTC.
- OKCash (OK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000410 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000483 BTC.
- LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.
Function X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
