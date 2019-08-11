Function X Price Down 13% Over Last Week (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. During the last seven days, Function X has traded 13% lower against the dollar. Function X has a market cap of $28.21 million and approximately $709,473.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Function X token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00002740 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Function X alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00029145 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00161009 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003928 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000532 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00038964 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000483 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,384,504 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . The official website for Function X is functionx.io

Buying and Selling Function X

Function X can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.