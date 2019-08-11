Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $9.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Fulgent Genetics an industry rank of 103 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Fulgent Genetics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $5.30 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:FLGT traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.50. 196,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,280. The stock has a market cap of $169.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.53 and a beta of 1.47. Fulgent Genetics has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 12.38%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

