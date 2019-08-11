FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Up 15.1%

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL)’s stock price shot up 15.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.35, 12,755,035 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 82% from the average session volume of 7,018,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCEL. Oppenheimer lowered FuelCell Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cowen lowered FuelCell Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loews Corp lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Loews Corp now owns 135,650 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 67,825 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 1,140,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 570,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 904,084 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 64,539 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 897,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 23,584 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 337,496 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 59,111 shares during the period.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

