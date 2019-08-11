Friendz Price Reaches $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Friendz has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and $77,040.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Friendz token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, BitMart and DragonEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Friendz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00263634 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $146.61 or 0.01283190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00021248 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00095978 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Friendz Profile

Friendz’s genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,135,946,642 tokens and its circulating supply is 475,859,839 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Friendz is friendz.io

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox, DragonEX, IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.