Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FCX. Deutsche Bank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group set a $13.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.88.

Shares of FCX traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.75. 18,191,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,075,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.34. Freeport-McMoRan has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.11%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk acquired 50,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 920,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,658,866.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard C. Adkerson acquired 172,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,744,080.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 773,171 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after acquiring an additional 60,879 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,711,173 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $77,917,000 after acquiring an additional 238,885 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,930 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 30,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 109,990 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

