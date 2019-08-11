Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays set a $27.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $31.18.

Shares of BEN traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.32. 4,416,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,269,917. Franklin Resources has a 1-year low of $27.34 and a 1-year high of $35.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 23.80%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $350,004.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,151,160 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $122,917,000 after purchasing an additional 122,024 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,184,294 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $64,786,000 after buying an additional 232,030 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,459 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 42,542 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 162,456 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares in the last quarter. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

