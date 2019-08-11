Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Down 6.4%

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) fell 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.42, 1,554,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 1,480,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Fossil Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Fossil Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.95 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.05 million. Fossil Group had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fossil Group Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Martin Frey bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOSL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,394 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,176 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 366.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,768 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,606 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

