Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resource Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter worth $201,000. Banyan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter worth $1,197,000. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter worth $205,000. Dempze Nancy E increased its position in Fortive by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 11,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Fortive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 36,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 34,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,435,332.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martin Gafinowitz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total value of $1,634,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,494,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,615 shares of company stock valued at $4,164,759 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Cowen cut Fortive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.87.

FTV stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.50. 1,160,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,948,994. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.75. Fortive Corp has a one year low of $62.89 and a one year high of $89.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 38.22%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

