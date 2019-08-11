Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $70.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.89 million. Fluent had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Fluent updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:FLNT traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. Fluent has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $7.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $377.59 million, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FLNT shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Fluent in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Roth Capital raised shares of Fluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.92.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

